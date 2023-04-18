Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival in the US. Delighted fans have dubbed it a ‘historic’ event, lauding him for making India proud. Dosanjh was also congratulated by a slew of Bollywood celebs as the singer took to Instagram to share visuals from the event.

What is Coachella?

Coachella is an annual music festival held in California's Coachella Valley and exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe. This year's history-making festival saw a slew of international headlines with the three sets running the gamut of representation.

South Asian performers ‘take over’ US festival

Over the weekend, Dosanjh and Pakistan's Ali Sethi drew large crowds to their high-octane sets. The latter's song Pasoori had incidentally been Google's most searched song of 2022 and remains widely popular with the Indian diaspora.

Dosanjh - known for songs like ‘Do You Know’, ‘G.O.AT’ and 'Patiala Peg' - entered the stage in full Punjabi garb replete with a black kurta and tamba. He added to the look with a black turban, sunglasses, and even a pair of yellow gloves.

He later dropped an Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate this historic moment.

During the performance of ‘Patiala Peg’, American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd.

“First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?" the American DJ-record producer wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from the performance.

“Representing Punjabiyat Worldwide!! So proud of you Pahji!!!" exulted fellow musician Harshdeep Kaur in response to Dosanjh's social media post.

“I've never ever felt the need to attend Coachella until this happened. FOMOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! #BROWNPRIDE" lamented another.

(With inputs from agencies)