'Historic' Coachella event sees Diljit Dosanjh become first Punjabi performer1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:54 AM IST
It was a historic moment for Indian artists as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US' popular Coachella music festival.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival in the US. Delighted fans have dubbed it a ‘historic’ event, lauding him for making India proud. Dosanjh was also congratulated by a slew of Bollywood celebs as the singer took to Instagram to share visuals from the event.
