'Historic' Coachella event sees Diljit Dosanjh become first Punjabi performer

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival in the US. Delighted fans have dubbed it a ‘historic’ event, lauding him for making India proud. Dosanjh was also congratulated by a slew of Bollywood celebs as the singer took to Instagram to share visuals from the event.

