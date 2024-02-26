PM Modi announces inauguration of 2000 railway projects worth Rs. 41,000 crores, including redevelopment of 553 stations and inauguration of overbridges and underpasses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for upgrading the Gurugram railway station on Monday, February 26, and dedicate around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth ₹41,000 crore via video conferencing.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation."

"In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people," he added.

Here are top updates on railway project inauguration today,

1) PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for redeveloping 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme which includes improving facilities by developing rooftop plazas and city centres at stations.

2) The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states during a function that will be conducted virtually at more than 2,000 railway stations and function sites, officials said as quoted by PTI.

3) The Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over ₹19,000 crores.

4) These stations will act as 'city centres' integrating both sides of a city and will boast of modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, beautiful landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, a modern facade, kids' play area, kiosks and food courts, it said.

5) The stations will be redeveloped as environment and Divyang-friendly and the design of these buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, it said.

6) The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 1,500 overbridges and underpasses. These will be spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the statement said, adding that the total cost of these projects is around ₹21,520 crores.

7) These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity, and efficiency of rail travel, it said.

8) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for upgrading the Gurugram railway station on February 26. In the first phase, the project worth has been estimated at ₹295 crore, according to a report by Indian Express.

9) Modi will also inaugurate the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a cost of around ₹385 crores, they said.

10) "To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in upper and lower basement," the PMO said.



(With inputs from agencies)

