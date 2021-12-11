The United Nations (UN) has granted 'Observer' status to International Solar Alliance (ISA). ISA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande at the 21st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris in 2015.

Calling it a "historic decision", Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said it's going to give impetus to “One Sun One world one grid", which will further help in bringing equitable energy solutions to the world.

He said the granting of "Observer" status to the ISA by the United Nations is going to be a "stepping stone" in furtherance of the Prime Minister’s vision of "One Sun One World One Grid".

He tweeted that this will provide a big boost to the initiative to bring about just and equitable energy solutions through the deployment of solar energy.

This would also help in achieving the goal of "net-zero carbon emissions through global co-operations", he said.

The minister said India is progressively contributing to this mission by having a significant share of renewable energy in the power mix.

The ISA aims to develop cost-effective and transformational energy solutions powered by the sun to help member countries develop low-carbon growth trajectories.

The programme aims to focus on countries categorised as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

ISA has partnered with multilateral development banks, development financial institutions, private and public sector organisations, civil society and other global institutions.

The organisation is guided by its ‘Towards 1000’ strategy, which aims to mobilise $1,000 billion of investments in solar energy solutions by 2030. It also eyes to deliver energy access to 1,000 million people using clean energy and instal 1,000 GW of solar energy capacity.

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions.

At present, 101 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement, of which 80 countries have submitted the necessary instruments of ratification to become full members of the ISA.

