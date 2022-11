India's space programme has soared into new skies as country's first privately developed rocket-Vikram-S launched on Friday by ISRO.

The lift-off of the first Vikram-S rocket started at 11:30 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Andhra Pradesh. The launch vehicle has been named so as a tribute to the father of the Indian Space programme, the late Vikram Sarabhai.

The lift-off of the first Vikram-S rocket started at 11:30 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Andhra Pradesh. The launch vehicle has been named so as a tribute to the father of the Indian Space programme, the late Vikram Sarabhai.

"Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished," ISRO tweeted after the launch of Vikram-S.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted a picture with startup Skyroot Aerospace before the launch of Vikram-S. The minister wrote, With #StartUp Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at #Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first-ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program. Countdown begins!".

Countdown begins!

Here's all you need to know about Vikram-S launch:

Under the mission 'Prarambh' by Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO launched Vikram-S today.

The 6-metre-tall Vikram-S soared to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Vikram-S rocket carried payloads of two Indian and one foreign customer.

