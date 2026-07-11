‘Historic’ milestone: India-New Zealand announce strategic partnership in Modi's first visit to the nation

India and New Zealand on Saturday (local time) announced a strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his first visit to Auckland, a milestone New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hailed as "historic."

New Zealand PM said, "It is a pleasure and honour to host you here today. It's a truly historic event, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. This visit is also a significant milestone in the New Zealand-India relationship."

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting New Zealand as the final leg of his three-nation tour, has become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in four decades, ANI reported.

India-New Zealand announce strategic partnership Signalling a new phase in India-New Zealand relations, the two leaders held delegation-level talks in Auckland, during which the New Zealand Prime Minister announced that the two countries would establish a Strategic Partnership to provide a broader framework for expanding cooperation beyond the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Luxon said, "I think we've made tremendous progress in a very short period of time on the trade agenda. But today's focus is about more than just the FTA. It's about where we go to next in this relationship and how we broaden that out. I know we are very proud to announce that we will be forming a strategic partnership which will give the relationship more framework and breadth for us to continue to expand as we go forward from here."

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In a post on X, Luxon wrote, "New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to us working together to grow our economies. That’s what we’re doing through our free trade agreement, which will eliminate tariffs on 57% of everything we sell to India on day one."

He also recalled his visit to India last year and thanked PM Modi for his personal efforts in strengthening ties between the two countries. Luxon said, "When I visited India last year, you welcomed me and my delegation with great warmth and tremendous generosity, and I'm therefore delighted to welcome you here. Thank you for the relationship and thank you for what you've put into it personally."

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.