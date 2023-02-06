‘Historic milestone’: Indigenously developed Navy LCA makes maiden landing

Indigenously developed Navy's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) undertook its maiden landing on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. It has been described as a 'historical milestone' for India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It said the landing demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carriers with indigenous fighter aircraft.
"A historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) on board INS Vikrant," the Navy said in a brief statement.
Meanwhile, another MiG-29K aircraft also undertook a maiden landing on board INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier
In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category. The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
"The Indian Navy takes a significant step towards operationalising the indigenous aircraft carrier by successful landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant by naval pilots demonstrating India's prowess in aircraft carrier design, construction and operations while enhancing Navy's combat readiness," Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.
The landing and take-off of the LCA prototype and MiG-29K aircraft came as part of flight trials on board the aircraft carrier. The Indian Navy currently operates over 40 MiG-29K jets. The air wing of INS Vikrant will be able to carry 30 MiG-29K fighter jets, according to officials.
The Navy is in the process of procuring 26 deck-based aircraft for INS Vikrant. The Navy has already narrowed down on Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and French aerospace major Dassault Aviation's Rafale M aircraft for the procurement.
