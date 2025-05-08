Historic Simla Agreement of 1972 lies in tatters after fresh India-Pakistan conflict

With the Indian airstrikes hitting their targets deep inside Pakistan, the demand for abrogating the historic Simla Accord of 1972, the agreement that aimed to establish a framework for peaceful bilateral relations and normalise ties between two hostile neighbours, appears stronger than ever.

For Pakistan, reeling from the shock of an early morning missile hit by India at multiple locations, the feeling that this Accord has lost its relevance, is gathering steam.

A day after the Indian cabinet announced the suspension of the six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on April 23, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), its top civil-military decision-making body, announced among other measures, a threat to suspend its participation in all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Notes Air Marshal Anil Khosla, former vice chief of the Indian Air Force, in an essay: "While the agreement remained a diplomatic touchstone for decades, its suspension in 2025 reflects its diminished practical relevance. The repercussions, while symbolic, open the door to heightened tensions and strategic recalibrations, particularly for India.’’

From the benefit of hindsight, he appeared to be predicting the events of May 7, 2025.

Bedrock of India-Pakistan relations, Signed in 1972, the Agreement forms the bedrock of India-Pakistan relations, governing the Line of Control (LoC) and outlining commitments to resolve disputes peacefully. Pakistan’s threat to suspend the agreement marks a potentially serious escalation, an event linked closely to the massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam more than two weeks ago.

A leading Pakistani international law expert, Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, told Al Jazeera recently that India has long interpreted the Simla Agreement as superseding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. “India’s position is that the agreement made the Kashmir issue a purely bilateral matter, removing any need for international mediation,” Ahmad said.

After the Modi government revoked Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in 2019, Pakistan accused New Delhi of violating the Simla Agreement. Ahmad believes Islamabad could cite that to justify the suspension of its participation in the agreement.

Nehru-Gandhi and Bhutto Scions Seven months after the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met in Shimla, to normalise relations. The Agreement – guided by scions of the then two biggest families in India and Pakistan, Nehru-Gandhi and Bhutto - contained six key provisions to foster peace and cooperation:

** Bilateral Resolution of Disputes, explicitly rejecting third-party mediation, such as from the United Nations (UN).

** Establishment of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides agreed to respect the LoC without unilateral alterations, irrespective of their differing legal interpretations.

** India and Pakistan pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence and refrain from interference in internal affairs.

** Both countries agreed to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other’s territorial integrity, aligning with the principles of the UN Charter.

** Normalization of Relations: The agreement outlined steps to normalise relations

** Recognition of Bangladesh. While not explicitly stated, the agreement paved the way for Pakistan’s eventual diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation, resolving a major point of contention post-1971.

How much Indo-Pak ties have moved between 1972 and 2025 as per the guidelines laid down in the Simla Agreement, is hardly a state secret: the agreement’s practical relevance has diminished due to repeated violations. The bilateral dialogue mechanism envisioned under the deal has been dormant, with high-level talks suspended after major incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The suspension formalises Pakistan’s shift toward internationalising the Kashmir issue, potentially seeking involvement from the UN, China, or the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Despite the Simla Agreement, India and Pakistan have engaged in conflicts, including their four-decade-long joust for control of the Siachen Glacier — the world’s highest battleground — and the 1999 Kargil War.

A top Indian defence analyst, Lt. Gen (retd.) Rakesh Sharma, believes the suspension of the Treaty will mean greater vigilance on the borders, which will in effect become open for jostling between the two sides.

Push and prod across the LOC ``The treaty being suspended, or its abrogation, makes the LoC more active as the Treaty had signed maps, which are now literally useless. It could lead to push and prod across the LOC and the need for vigilance will increase manifold,” this former Adjutant General and currently distinguished member VIF, told this reporter.

India, too, feels hobbled by the agreement. New Delhi has long insisted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India, and under the Narendra Modi government, the domestic rhetoric to militarily take back that territory has grown.

From India’s standpoint, therefore, the suspension benefits her by removing diplomatic constraints. ``India can pursue a harder line against cross-border terrorism, revisit claims over PoK, and intensify diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan. The absence of the agreement may also prompt India to reassess other bilateral treaties, such as visa regimes and trade agreements, aligning them with national security interests,” writes Air Marshal Khosla.