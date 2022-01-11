'Historic': UNESCO to publish Hindi descriptions of India's heritage sites

'Historic': UNESCO to publish Hindi descriptions of India's heritage sites1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
- The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris organised a virtual celebration of the World Hindi day on Monday (10 January)
UNESCO's World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's world heritage sites on WHC website, the Centre informed on Tuesday.
The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris organised a virtual celebration of the World Hindi day on Monday (10 January). The delegation informed that "on the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Director of the World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the WHC's website".
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision and said that Hindi is a matter of pride for every Indian and Hindi lover. “The popularity of Indian languages on the global stage is welcoming and encouraging".
