Historic! Women sailors join Indian Navy1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 01:07 PM IST
For the first time, the Indian Navy is inducting women sailors.
For the first time, the Indian Navy is inducting women sailors, said Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar while adding that around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived, and 341 of them are women. Of the 10 lakh individuals who applied for the available positions in the Indian Navy, he said that 82,000 of them were women.