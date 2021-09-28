Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a message for China, which recently put in place new modular container-based accommodations for its troops in several high-altitude forward areas on its side of the LAC.

Sharing a news story about this development on Twitter, the Mahindra group chairman wrote something poetic.

“History has shown that the ambition to acquire more land is almost always defeated by the passion to defend one’s own land," said Mahindra.

In reply to this, some of his followers asked him what India can do to take on the force of China.

“Anand Sir, we need to take on china in commerce space. Hit their economy. Unfortunately our imports are rising. Can Indian corporates scale up to provide alternative to Chinese goods (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

“Expansion to provide shelters is always successful, but expansion to fulfill your ambitions can never achieve good results (sic)," another person wrote.

Development near LAC

This comes as China installed shelters along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in response to Indian deployment in the region.

The shelters were installed in locations near Tashigong, Manza, Hot Springs and Churup among others, in reflection of simmering tensions between the two sides in the region, reported news agency PTI.

As per reports, China's People Liberation Army has been feeling the heat of the Indian response to its "misadventure" in the region last year and that the Chinese military has been forced to go for long deployments and boost infrastructure in the region.

The news agency quoted people familiar with the development as saying that the Indian response to the Chinese actions last year, particularly after the Galwan Valley clashes, surprised the neighbouring country and that it deployed troops in areas where it never used to earlier.

"Our strategy is hurting them. They are reacting to our response. We have forced PLA to go for forward deployment and boost infrastructure," said one of the people.

They said the new deployments are appearing to be affecting the morale of the Chinese troops as they were not used to operate in such difficult terrain.

The new container-based accommodations were built in addition to the additional military camps that the Chinese military had set up following the escalation in tension between the two sides last year.

The people said India is also ramping up construction of tunnels, bridges roads and other critical infrastructure in eastern Ladakh and other areas along the nearly 3,500-km LAC.

They said China is also significantly enhancing its airbases and air defence units near the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on 5 May last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The border row escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on 15 June last year.

