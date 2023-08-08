The roaring debate over Delhi Ordinance Bill ended with parliamentary approval of the same in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill will pave way for the centre to strengthen its control over bureaucracy in Delhi. Amid the defeat of INDIA bloc, what garnered huge attention was thin and lean Manmohan Singh who attended the session on wheelchair despite his ill health.

Opposition might have failed in thwarting the bill on upper house, but opposition leader Manmohan Singh won everyone's heart because of his dedication. Many people on the internet praised the nonagenarian parliamentarian for having more attendance than celebrity parliamentarians like Kirron Kher, Sunny Deol and Gautam Gambhir. AAP MP Raghav Chadha hailed the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his dedication. “Today, in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Manmohan Singh stood as a beacon of integrity and came especially to vote against the black ordinance. His unwavering commitment to democracy and the constitution is a profound inspiration. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to him for his invaluable support. Thank you, sir," tweeted Raghav Chadha on Monday.

Not just politicians, a large number of Twitterati applauded the determination of Manmohan Singh towards his work. Notably, Manmohan Singh is often called as the ‘Silent Prime Minister of India' by many.

“At 90, the King Dr. Manmohan Singh has come to Parliament to vote against Govt of NCT bill as per whip issued by Party. India will forever remain indebted to Dr. Manmohan Singh and his contributions towards building a self reliant economically strong India," tweeted one user.