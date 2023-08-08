‘History will be kinder to him than..,’ netizens hail former PM Manmohan Singh as he attends Rajya Sabha on wheelchair1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Parliament approves Delhi Ordinance Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Despite opposition's failure in stopping the bill, oppisition MP, Manmohan Singh went back by once again winning people's heart. The 90-yr-old MP attended the session despite his poor health
The roaring debate over Delhi Ordinance Bill ended with parliamentary approval of the same in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill will pave way for the centre to strengthen its control over bureaucracy in Delhi. Amid the defeat of INDIA bloc, what garnered huge attention was thin and lean Manmohan Singh who attended the session on wheelchair despite his ill health.
Not just politicians, a large number of Twitterati applauded the determination of Manmohan Singh towards his work. Notably, Manmohan Singh is often called as the ‘Silent Prime Minister of India' by many.
“At 90, the King Dr. Manmohan Singh has come to Parliament to vote against Govt of NCT bill as per whip issued by Party. India will forever remain indebted to Dr. Manmohan Singh and his contributions towards building a self reliant economically strong India," tweeted one user.
Another user criticised the other parliamentarian by comparing the huge attendance of PM Modi.
“Do you know: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh has more parliamentary attendance than Kirron Kher, Sunny Deol and Gautam Gambhir combined," tweeted another user.
" History will be kinder to me than contemporary media and opposition" - Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Took a decade for majority of Indians to realise Manmohan Singh was one of the best leader independent India ever had!" tweeted another user named Vishal Verma.