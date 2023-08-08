AAP MP Raghav Chadha hailed the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his dedication. “Today, in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Manmohan Singh stood as a beacon of integrity and came especially to vote against the black ordinance. His unwavering commitment to democracy and the constitution is a profound inspiration. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to him for his invaluable support. Thank you, sir," tweeted Raghav Chadha on Monday.

