Hit-&-run in Hyderabad: SUV crashes into footpath, one dead; actor and two friends arrested

Hyderabad News: In a tragic incident, one person sleeping on the footpath was killed while two others were injured when a speeding SUV hit them at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident took place at 1:15 am on Saturday outside Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital in Banjara Hills.

The speeding SUV reportedly first hit the road divider and then footpath. After hitting the victims the SUV continued its path and collided with the concrete railing at KBR Park.

According to the police, one man died instantly and the two injured men were reported to be out of danger.

The victims, daily wage labourers, were sleeping on the footpath.

According to a police inquiry, two individuals were believed to have been travelling in the SUV.

The two accused identified as Sanket Srinivas and Srinath work in the film industry and were on their way to Jubilee Hills to pick up a friend from a pub.

However, they fled the scene after the accident but were later apprehended, along with the SUV owner.

The SUV owner, identified as Harshavardhan, is a film actor and yet to gain recognition.

Harshavardhan was not present in the car at the time of the accident..

It is suspected that Srinivas was driving the vehicle.

"There were two persons inside the SUV. After the crash, they climbed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle," Banjara Hills police told TOI.

After the crash, the vehicle was left tilted with two tyres in the air and other two on the ground.

The process to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol was underway, said the police. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against the driver.