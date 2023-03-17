Hit and run motor accidents: Govt provides compensation to victims, know limit, other details2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- The government has set up a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, which will be used for providing compensation in case of hit-and-run accidents and treatment for accident victims
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that ₹147 lakh was disbursed as compensation to victims of hit-and-run cases in the current fiscal year till February.
