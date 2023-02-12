While aiming to secure an influential position across various sectors, Hitachi India, part of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has set an objective to contribute $20 billion in overall consolidated revenue of the parent company by 2030.

The company's Managing Director Bharat Kaushal affirmed that they will achieve the target with 'higher double-digit profit'. The MD added that Hitachi India is eyeing an “influential position" across the rail, energy, and digital, automotive businesses of the group.

In the fiscal year 2021, the consolidated financial revenue of Hitachi India stood at ₹17,204 crore.

"Some of the horizontal enablers that support integrating technologies using digital as the catalyst including Artificial Intelligence (AI), hydrogen, and energy storage, will become an important growth driver. We aim to have a higher double-digit profit to the overall Hitachi's consolidated revenues," Kaushal told the news agency PTI.

While appreciating government steps on technology and IPR, Kaushal said that the country is emerging as a base to do business outside India, especially in capital goods.

"We expect to contribute to Hitachi's economy by USD 20 billion," he said while talking about the revenue.

"Hitachi's innovative and globally acclaimed technology has been fuelling the transformation of India. Hitachi's new Mid-term Management Plan 2024 aims to support people's quality of life with data and technology that fosters a sustainable society," the top executive of the company added.

Kaushal affirmed that the company is playing a significant role in India's journey toward becoming a carbon-neutral country.

"Increasingly, the focus on India's importance in Hitachi is gathering momentum very significantly," he said adding, "it is coinciding with Japan and India trying to make more winners out of their economic engagement story."

The company executive said that it is expanding the canvas of business proficiency in the country and solutions for India are not just about scale but also affordability.

"Our core areas as part of our forward-looking Mid-Term Management Plan 2024 will have a direct correlation to the future investments we carry out focusing on offering solutions including Green Technology, Digital Technology, and Innovation," Kaushal added.

