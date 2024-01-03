Truck drivers' protest: All you need to know about nationwide protest by truckers
Truck drivers' protest: Truck drivers in India have been protesting against the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which includes increased penalties for hit-and-run incidents.
Truck drivers' protest: The widespread demonstrations carried out by truck drivers across India have arisen from their resistance to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a recently enacted criminal code.
