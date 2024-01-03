Hit-and-runs: truckers and the Indian economy
Summary
- Provisions under the new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, passed in the winter session of Parliament, provide for jail terms of up to 10 years (against two years earlier) or a ₹7 lakh fine if any driver flees an accident spot or fails to report the incident.
NEW DELHI : Truckers are protesting against proposed stringent punishment for hit-and-run accidents. It has led to fuel shortages in many cities and put the spotlight on the importance of this sector. Mint looks at the economics of truckers and their impact on the economy.