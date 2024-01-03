Hit-and-runs: truckers and the Indian economy

What are truckers protesting about?

Provisions under the new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, passed in the winter session of Parliament, provide for jail terms of up to 10 years (against two years earlier) or a ₹7 lakh fine if any driver flees an accident spot or fails to report the incident. Transporters say the provision would discourage people from taking up trucking as a profession and would further exacerbate the problem of driver shortages in India. They feel truck drivers are often unfairly targeted in case of an accident and they are often forced to flee—not to evade arrest but to save their lives from angry crowds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}