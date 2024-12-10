Lucknow news: A former employee of a pathology laboratory in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, has been booked for allegedly manipulating medical test reports of patients. The accused, Ankur Verma, allegedly changed HIV-negative reports to HIV-positive for several patients at Doctor Narayan Path Labs in the Vijayant Khand area of Lucknow, according to a report by News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Verma is also accused of altering the reports of numerous patients, changing values by a factor of one hundred.

The tampered reports did not reach the patients as the manipulation was detected during an internal inquiry prompted by suspicion, a lab operator told News18.

Dr Archana Singh, director at Doctor Narayan Path Labs, has filed an FIR (First Information Report) against former manager Ankur Verma at Vibhuti Khand police station in Lucknow, alleging that he tampered with the reports of multiple patients.

According to the report, Ankur joined Doctor Narayan Path Labs in April of this year and resigned in November due to disagreements with the owners.

The medical test reports of the patients were sent to a mobile phone that the lab provided to Ankur during the job, which he retained even after leaving the lab.

According to the FIR, Ankur is also accused of manipulating test reports by hacking into the lab's ID of Doctor (pathology) Harsh Kulkarni. He also allegedly threatened several employees at the pathology lab.

The same pathology lab also runs a centre within Doctor KN Singh Hospital and Medical Sciences in the Barabanki district of UP.

