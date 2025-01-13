The Director of Health for Puducherry reported that a girl child with fever and cough is recovering well at JIPMER. Precautionary measures are in place following the recent HMPV case in the region, which involved a three-year-old treated in a private hospital.

Another Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus has been detected in India as a child in Puducherry tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The child is being treated at the centrally administered JIPMER, officials informed.

V Ravichandran, Director of Health for Puducherry, informed that the girl child complaining of common HMPV symptoms and suffering from of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted in JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment.

However, she was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery. The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said in a release.

Stay calm and take basic precautions: Health experts on HMPV Meanwhile. health experts have emphasised the virus is not new, and advised people to stay calm and take basic precautions.

HMPV, that causes upper respiratory infection, recently gained attention following an outbreak in China. While it can affect people of all age groups, experts said India has not witnessed any unusual surge in cases.

The HMPV typically spreads through the air, especially during winter and early spring.

"HMPV is not a new virus; it was first identified in 2001. The virus is an emerging health concern, but there's no reason to panic. Understanding its symptoms, taking necessary precautions, and adhering to testing protocols are critical to managing its spread effectively," said Dr Aabid Amin Bhat, the Medical Director at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

He said the common symptoms of an HMPV infection include cough, fever, fatigue, respiratory illness, sore throat, body aches, and gastrointestinal issues in some cases.