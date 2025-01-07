News
India Inc raises vigil as HMPV respiratory infections rise in Southeast Asia
Daanish Anand , Devina Sengupta , Jessica Jani 5 min read 07 Jan 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
- HMPV caught global attention when China reported a surge in the respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms in the week ended 22 December, with the country's disease control authority noting an upward trend in cases.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai/ New Delhi: India Inc is closely tracking the surge in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) - which causes respiratory illness- in some Southeast Asian nations following an outbreak in China, and has asked its employees to travel to these countries only if necessary, and take precautions such as masking up to dodge the infection.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less