India Inc raises vigil as HMPV respiratory infections rise in Southeast Asia

“Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2021 and has been circulating in the entire world since then," said J.P. Nadda, Union minister of health and family welfare. “HMPV spreads through air by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups and the virus spreads more during winter and early spring months. On recent reports of the cases on HMPV China, the health ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries. The WHO has taken cognisance of the situation and will share their report shortly with us," Nadda said.