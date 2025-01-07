Hello User
HMPV has no vaccine even after 24 years of its discovery - here's all you need to know

HMPV has no vaccine even after 24 years of its discovery - here's all you need to know

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  HMPV: After the outbreak of HMPV virus in China, India identified five cases. Despite its discovery in 2001, no vaccine or treatment has been developed for the Human Metapneumovirus

HMPV has no vaccine even after 24 years of its discovery - here's all you need to know

HMPV: After the HMPV virus's outbreak in China, India detected five cases on Monday, January 6. Amid already existing concerns of whether this COVID-like virus can bring in another pandemic, another global concern is that despite the fact that HMPV was first discovered in 2001, a vaccine for the same has still not been developed, even after 24 years.

“There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV," states the Karnataka Directorate of Medical Education's latest advisory. The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) also mentions that currently, there is no vaccine or medication effective against HMPV. The treatment is mostly focused on alleviating symptoms.

Dutch scholars first discovered HMPV in 2001, in nasopharyngeal aspirate samples( sample of mucus or fluid collected from the upper part of throat) of children with respiratory infections caused by unknown pathogens, states the China CDC. 24 years have passed by, and there is still no vaccine for HMPV.

Why is there no HMPV vaccine

According to a study ‘Human Metapneumovirus in Adults,' published by the National Library of Medicine, several ‘in vitro’(controlled) and animal studies had been conducted to investigate the development of an HMPV vaccine. However, no human studies have been performed yet and no vaccine is available up till now.

The journal further mentioned that although the results of studies performed in rodent and non-human primate models were promising, very little research has been performed in human volunteers. As a result, there is no vaccine available for HMPV.

When HMPV got severe in the US

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s respiratory virus surveillance systems, HMPV cases had spiked in the US in 2023, during the Spring season. Most people who caught it probably didn’t even know they had it, reported CNN.

Diane Davison, a 59-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the HMPV virus, came to know about it only after two weeks of contracting the virus.
HMPV symptoms

“I would go into violent, violent coughing to the point where I was literally almost throwing up," Davison told CNN. Her incessant coughing had forced her to believe that she had COVID-19. However, after six negative COVID tests, and several blood tests, Davison finally got to know she was infected with HMPV.

