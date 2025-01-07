Amidst the discovery of two suspected cases of the HMPV virus in Nagpur, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, speaking to the media, said that there is no need to panic, but children and elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mushrif said, as PTI quoted, "The effect of the HMPV virus is being seen in many countries of the world. There is no need to panic. Out of the 5 patients, one patient has been discharged. The remaining patients are recovering. Children and elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert."

The minister has appealed to the citizens to follow the guidelines and create awareness about this disease among people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All the principals should be prepared for possible situations with medicines, oxygen and isolation if necessary. They should contact the District Collector of the concerned district for additional and abundant medicines," he said.

Mushrif addressed the media after a cabinet meeting during which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the government's preparedness for the HPMV.

The state Education Minister said that the HMPV is not new as it has been prevalent since 2001. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a minor illness and its symptoms include coughing and sneezing. There is no need to panic," he added.

With agency inputs.