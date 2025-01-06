HMPV or Human Metapneumovirus was detected in a three-month-old female infant and a eight-month-old male infant at a Bengaluru hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that two cases of HMPV or Human Metapneumovirus was detected in Karnataka. "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka," the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The HMPV was detected in a three-month-old female infant and a eight-month-old male infant. "A 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has been since discharged," the ministry said.

Sharing details, the government added, "An 8-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel.

The health ministry said, “Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country."

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an respiratory infection such as cold and cough. Experts said infections, including human metapneumonia virus, are more likely to affect children and the elderly, so they, as well as those with other serious illnesses and people receiving palliative care should be more cautious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The health ministry further clarified that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries.

"Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country," the ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The health ministry said it is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. “The ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year," it said, informing that the World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}