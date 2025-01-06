Following two confirmed HMPV cases in Bengaluru, a third suspected case has emerged in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A two-month-old baby at a private hospital reportedly tested positive for the virus, according to local media sources.

A two-month-old baby at a private hospital in Chandkheda has reportedly tested positive for the HMPV virus, reported Gujarat Samachar. Mint couldn't independently confirm the news.

HMPV virus in India: Two cases confirmed in Bengaluru, Karnataka Amid worry surrounding the HMPV spread in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed the detection of two HMPV cases in Karnataka.

These cases were detected through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, PTI cited Union health ministry's statement on Monday.

Both cases of HMPV are children, as experts have identified children and senior citizens as the most vulnerable age group to the virus. A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. The child is out of danger and has been already discharged, the ministry said in its statement.

The second HMPV case is of an eight-month-old male infant. The child also had a history of bronchopneumonia and he tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

Are the HMPV cases linked to the virus outbreak in China? The HMPV cases confirmed in Karnataka are not linked to the virus outbreak in China as the patients have no history of international travel, reported PTI citing the ministry's statement.

HMPV cases detected in India, is it a cause of worry? This is not the first time when an HMPV case has been detected in India. According to the health ministry' statement, the HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.