HMPV Case LIVE: Amid heightened surveillance in India, another HMPV case was reported in Gujarat on Friday. Meanwhile, China has said that it is in close communication with the World Health Organisation (WHO) related to the situation of respiratory diseases, including HMPV.
The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, on Friday, said the government is taking the health of its people seriously. He also added that HMPV is not a new virus and has been circulating among humans for more than 60 years.
He also rejected the practice of labelling the virus as ‘mysterious’.
"HMPV infections manifest itself as a self-limiting disease," Guo said. “It is alarmist to exaggerate common viruses as unknown viruses, which goes against scientific common sense."
HMPV Case LIVE: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday confirmed the presence of HMPV virus and said that it remains one of the most common viruses affecting the respiratory system.
Speaking to the media persons, Patel said, "HMPV virus was found in 2001 and is still found today. It is one of the many viruses that are found in the respiratory system. An advisory has been issued by the Gujarat government."
HMPV Case LIVE: In a press statement on Friday, China said that it is in close communication with WHO on respiratory diseases including HMPV infection.