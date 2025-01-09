HMPV Case LIVE: Several state governments have heightened their surveillance amid rising cases of respiratory illnesses, especially those due to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). Reports of HMPV outbreak in China have also raised concern for another health emergency. In India, at least eight HMPV cases have been detected.
Health Minister JP Naddaearlier said that HMPV is not a new virus and asked people not to worry about it. He also urged the public to take precautions to avoid getting infected with viral infections, which are on the rise during the winter season.
HMPV cases in India tally
At least eight cases of HMPV infection have been reported across India since January 7. Initially, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported HMPV cases. Gujarat reported another case of HMPV on the same day. Two more cases were reported in Maharashtra from Nagpur. On Wednesday, another HMPV case was confirmed in Mumbai, taking the total tally of confirmed HMPV cases in Maharashtra to three.
It is worth noting that HMPV cases are not new in India, and there were HMPV cases in December as well. Earlier, the former World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, told NDTV that keeping a tally of ‘HMPV cases in India’ is meaningless.
HMPV Case LIVE: Who is most vulnerable?
HMPV Case LIVE: Vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems may have more severe symptoms.
HMPV Case LIVE: What you need to know about HMPV
HMPV Case LIVE: HMPV stands for "human metapneumovirus" and generally causes a mild upper respiratory tract infection.
It spreads via person-to-person contact or when someone touches a contaminated surface.
Common symptoms include coughing, fever and a blocked nose -- very similar to many types of cold and flu.
HMPV Case LIVE: Rise in respiratory infections 'common' during winter, says WHO
HMPV Case LIVE: World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Margaret Harris said that the rise observed in the number of common respiratory infections, is 'common' during winter and spring.
She further added that according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones."
"There has indeed been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country. And this is entirely expected during the winter. China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infections," she said.
HMPV Case LIVE: ‘No one has to worry,’ says Maharashtra Health Minister
HMPV Case LIVE: Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday reassured the public that the state health department is working efficiently in this matter and no one has to worry about it.
He reiterated that this variant of HMPV is not that strong and the nation has already dealt with problematic viruses like corona.
Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said, "We have mentioned this earlier too that this variant is not strong. We have dealt with problematic viruses like corona. Our health department is working efficiently in this matter. No one has to worry..."
HMPV Case LIVE: J-K assures people to take precautionary measures
HMPV Case LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir Health Department on Wednesday said that there is no need to panic in view of concerns related HMPV.
At the same time it has asked people to take proactive measures to respond to any potential outbreak. "There is no need to panic. The entire machinery is fully geared up to deal with any situation," a health department officer said.
HMPV Case LIVE: Cases are not new in India, says former WHO chief scientist
HMPV Case LIVE: It is worth noting that HMPV cases are not new in India, and there were HMPV cases in India in December as well. Earler, the former World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV that there is no meaning of keeping a tally of ‘HMPV cases in India’.
HMPV Case LIVE: What did WHO say about HMPV in CHina?
HMPV Case LIVE: WHO : Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, WHO official, Margaret Harris, has said that rising HMPV cases in China is a normal phenomenon during winter season.
"There has indeed been a rise in a number of common respiratory infections in the country. And this is entirely expected during the winter. China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infections," she said.