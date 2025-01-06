HMPV Virus News LIVE: Indian authorities confirmed the detection of several human metapneumovirus cases on Monday amid growing concern about the respiratory virus. Two cases were reported from Bengaluru in Karnataka while a third tested positive after being hospitalised in Gujarat. The development comes even as China and other countries battle a major outbreak of viral fever and pneumonia.
What is the Human Metapneumovirus?
HMPV is a common respiratory virus that causes lower and upper respiratory infections. It is not a new discovery and cases have been reported from various countries over the years. There is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV and prevention the cornerstone of controlling its spread.
HMPV Virus News LIVE: Gujarat to issue SOPs after detection of 1 case, Health Minister says…
HMPV Virus News LIVE: Gujarat authorities detected its first case on Monday in a two-month-old child from Rajasthan. The state authorities are now planning to issue SOPs to ensure the virus does not spread. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also insisted that the public will now have to abide by “the dos and don'ts that were followed during COVID-19".
“HMPV has been detected in a 2-month-old child who arrived from Dungarpur in Rajasthan for Sarwar. The child has been referred from Sarwar to Ahmedabad…" explained Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.
Karnataka Health Minister says 'no need for panic'
HMPV Virus News LIVE: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao insisted that there was no need to panic following the detection of two HMPV cases in the state. He also reminded that the virus was not a new phenomenon — typically causing a small percentage of respiratory illnesses.
“It is a very normal thing and there are no fatalities in this. People get it, they are affected for a few days and it passes on. That is the same HMPV that has been detected in Bengaluru...it is the same thing, there is nothing to panic...what they are talking about in China...right now it is not connected to what is over here," he insisted.
Third case detected in Gujarat
HMPV Virus News LIVE: A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has also tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus infection. The child — who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan — was admitted to the hospital on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection and later tested positive for HMPV.
“HMPV was detected in the patient on December 26, but we learnt about it today as the private hospital reported it to us late. The patient was kept in isolation. The child was kept on a ventilator earlier but his condition is stable now," said Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's in-charge medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki.
What do we know about the Karnataka cases?
HMPV Virus News LIVE: According to the Health Ministry two cases have been detected in Karnataka. This includes a three-month-old female infant and an eight-month-old male infant — both with a history of bronchopneumonia. They were admitted to the Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru days apart from each other.
The older baby had tested positive for HMPV on January 3 and is now recovering. The three-month-old involved in the other case has already been discharged.
Two cases confirmed in Bengaluru
HMPV Virus News LIVE: The Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus cases in Karnataka on Monday. They were found through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. Both cases involve children under the age of 1 year with no history of international travel.