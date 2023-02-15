Mumbai Police received a bomb threat call in the Bombay High Court premises, said an official on Wednesday. The police control room in Maharashtra received a call from Bihar at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday, according to the news agency PTI.

“The caller said 'I have paid money and my work is not being done. So I kept a bomb in the high court," the official informed.

After getting the information, teams from Pundalik Nagar police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the high court building and carried out an extensive search. However, nothing suspicious was found, he said.

The teams searched two floors of the building, its rear area, and the high court's parking area, the official said, adding that no offense has been registered in this connection.

In yet another similar incident, Google's Pune office also received a hoax bomb threat call on Monday stating there is a bomb in the office premises. The company's Pune city office was briefly put on alert after the call.

The man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there.

After being alerted, Mumbai Police connected with their counterparts in Pune who rushed to the technology giant's office located in Pune. Police along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, but did not find anything suspicious.

"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.

Police arrested the caller. He has been identified as Panayam Shivanand, who hails from Hyderabad. A complaint was lodged by Google at the BKC police station in Mumbai.

The BKC Police has registered a case against the caller under Section 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)