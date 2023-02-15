Hoax bomb threat call at Bombay High Court building
Maharashtra: After getting the information, teams from Pundalik Nagar police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the high court building and carried out an extensive search.
Mumbai Police received a bomb threat call in the Bombay High Court premises, said an official on Wednesday. The police control room in Maharashtra received a call from Bihar at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday, according to the news agency PTI.
