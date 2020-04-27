Hobbies help the isolated relax

MUMBAI : Jatin Mendiratta, a consultant with an MNC in Delhi, spends hours on video calls making presentations. At the end of the day, he gets on another video call—this time to perform magic tricks for his little nephew in the US.

Young professionals caught in the lockdown are picking up new hobbies to de-stress after a long day of working at home, where monotony and isolation cause exhaustion.

Mendiratta, 38, has started teaching himself card and coin tricks: he practices for an hour a day and does “pilot test performances" for his four-year-old nephew every other day. He picked up a magic card set four years ago, but hadn’t had the time to use it. Now, he has mastered 10 tricks with cards and coins. “It relaxes me and gives me satisfaction," he says.

Rakhi Sharma, 27, a science teacher in Noida, is using the time at home to build her portfolio of acrylic paintings. Earlier, she would paint just once or twice a month. “Now, I paint four to five days a week," says Sharma, who is trying out new techniques. “A hobby is a stress-reliever and makes you happy. The relaxed feeling reflects in your work as well."

Anirudh Sehgal, who has gone home to Lucknow to be with his parents, has taken up gardening. Sehgal, 27, an equity research analyst with a firm in Delhi, started working from home two weeks before the lockdown was announced. He not only works in his parents’ sprawling garden, but has also been learning to grow indoor plants and make compost at home, picking up tips from an online gardening tutor.

Sehgal says his hour-a-day in the garden has had a positive influence on his work.

“Ongoing projects at work keep me really busy and working from home somehow is more stressful. So, the hour in the garden gives me time to breathe. It helps me work better," he says.

For others, the necessity of having to cook to survive has made them realize their love for the kitchen. Ruushill Bhasker, 31, a senior brand marketing manager with Adidas, is putting his energy into baking. “My wife’s birthday fell a few days after the lockdown and we couldn’t order a cake. So, I made her a sugarless, healthy one," he says.

When she lived alone in Mumbai, Fern Pais, 30, a manager at Essar, had a cook, but back home in Pune with her parents to ride out the lockdown, she’s had to help out in the kitchen.

“I got bored of the same food and tried making Italian food, and realized I like cooking," she says.

Her highlight has been replicating her favourite garlic butter prawns from a Mumbai restaurant.

“My parents were so surprised and proud," says Pais. “Earlier, I used to be my mother’s helper in the kitchen; now it’s the other way round. It feels therapeutic and calming when there so much gloom around."

