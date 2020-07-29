The Central government on Wednesday allowed to hold the Independence Celebrations on August 15 following the social distancing norms amid coronavirus outbreak. "In view of spread of COVID-19 pandemic , while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons, etc," the ministry of home affairs said in a notification on July 21.

Large gathering of people should be avoided. The events for Independence Day can stream online to reach out people "who are not able to participate" due to pandemic.

How Independence Day will be celebrate this year:

a) Like every year, there will be a ceremony at Red Fort on Independence Day. However, certain rules need to be maintained. The ceremony at Red Fort will have a guard of honour by the armed force and Delhi Police to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unfurling of the national flag accompanied by playing of the national anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, singing of the national anthem immediately after PM's speech, and release of tricoloured balloons at the end.

b) There will be "at home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

c) The states and union territories can hold Independence Day celebrations if they follow COVID-19 guidelines. "A ceremony in the morning (after 9 am) in the state/union territory capitals consisting of unfurling of the national flag by the chief minister; playing of the national anthem; presentation of guard of honour by the police including para-military forces, home guards, NCC, scouts, etc; speech by the chief minister; and singing of the national anthem," will be allowed.

d) In view of COVID-19 pandemic, large congregation in the ceremony must be avoided. It is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks, etc., are followed, the home ministry said.

e) The centre urged the states to invite COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers in the Independence Day ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against coronavirus pandemic. Some persons cured from COVID-19 infection may also be invited, the home ministry said.

The central government today has issued fresh guidelines under its Unlock 3 to restart further economic activities outside containment zones.





