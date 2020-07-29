Hold Independence Day functions while following COVID-19 norms, says govt

a) Like every year, there will be a ceremony at Red Fort on Independence Day. However, certain rules need to be maintained. The ceremony at Red Fort will have a guard of honour by the armed force and Delhi Police to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unfurling of the national flag accompanied by playing of the national anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, singing of the national anthem immediately after PM's speech, and release of tricoloured balloons at the end.