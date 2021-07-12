The Indian Medical Association President has suggested government not to allow people to celebrate any kind of festival because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The IMA President Dr JA Jayalal on Monday requested the central government to reconsider their decisions regarding any kind of mass gatherings.

"Holding any festival is not advisable as it can be dangerous. IMA requests the government to reconsider their decision regarding any kind of mass gatherings" Dr Jayalal said.

On Monday, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Shree Jagannath in Puri kickstarted and servitors who have received vaccine shots and test negative for Covid-19 have been allowed to attend the rituals. Whereas devotees have been barred to attend the event.

Besides, the Jharkhand government requested people in the state to worship Lord Jagannath at their homes as Rath Yatra will not be taken out this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Several scientists and doctors have credited Kumbh Mela as the catalyst for the devastating second Covid-19 wave in the country.

The Kumbh Mela held in April this year witnessed thousands of devotees taking a dip in the river to mark the "Shahi snan" thereby flouting COVID-19 norms.

Now as the fear of the third Covid-19 wave looms, doctors have urged the Centre to prevent such massive gatherings and take actions before its too late.

