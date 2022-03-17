Holi 2022: How different regions celebrate the festival of colour. Read here

Holi 2022:- Holi is the main festival, which is celebrated across India and abroad. In some regions of the country, people celebrate Choti Holi (small Holi) a day before celebrating Holi. According to legends, the day marks the celebration of the death of demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika. On this day, people put up different colours on each other and enjoy good food and drinks. People gather around, eat delicious food and play with colours. The festivities around Holi were toned down for the past years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this time, with the relaxation of Covid curbs, people expected to make up for the lost time.