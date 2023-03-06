The festival of colours, Holi, is here and the preparations are in full swing to celebrate the festival that brings everyone together. This year Holi will be celebrated on 8 March, while Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March and the ‘muhurat’ for Holika Dahan is between 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.

History behind the festival:

According to Hindu mythology, the festival of Holi marks the victory of Lord Vishnu over the demon king Hiranyakashyapu. The story goes that Hiranyakashyapu ordered his son Prahlad to stop worshipping Lord Vishnu whom he considered his nemesis but Prahlad refused. Consequently, the demon king asked his sister to kill Prahlad. Holika took Prahalad in her lap and sat in a bonfire as she had immunity to fire. However, while the demon princess was burned alive, Prahlad survived due to the blessing of Lorn Vishnu.

Top WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones on Holi 2023:

As the festival of Holi approaches, people start exchanging wishes with their loved ones. These wishes are a way to convey heartfelt emotions and warm wishes to friends and family. Here are some of the best Holi wishes that you can send to your near and dear ones, and make their celebrations even more special.

1) May the canvas of your life be filled with the colours of love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi.

2) This Holi, let your family be filled with success, joy, prosperity and let evil never come anywhere nearby.

3) Burn the ego and with it, all negative energy in the fire of Holika Dahan. Let this Holi be a fresh start of all things great in your life.

4) Bright gulaal, playful pichkaris, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are what makes the perfect Holi. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful and safe Holi!

5) Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness.

6) Over a glass of thandaai and a platter of lip-smacking dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness.

7) Evil can prevail all over, but the ultimate win will always be of truth, faith and prosperity. Keep your faith in the Lord. Happy Holi.

8) Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

9) Happy Holi. May your life be forever filled with a range of colours and happiness.

10) May you have the most blessed holi festival than you ever had. May it be full of fun, joy and love. May you be as colorful as the festival itself or even more. Let's all have lots of fun. Happy Holi!