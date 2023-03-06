Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes and images

History behind the festival:

According to Hindu mythology, the festival of Holi marks the victory of Lord Vishnu over the demon king Hiranyakashyapu. The story goes that Hiranyakashyapu ordered his son Prahlad to stop worshipping Lord Vishnu whom he considered his nemesis but Prahlad refused. Consequently, the demon king asked his sister to kill Prahlad. Holika took Prahalad in her lap and sat in a bonfire as she had immunity to fire. However, while the demon princess was burned alive, Prahlad survived due to the blessing of Lorn Vishnu.