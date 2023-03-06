Holi 2023: Date, history, significance; all you need to know

Holi is also celebrated as a 'spring festival' in different parts of India. In 2023, Holi will be observed on 7 and 8 March. The ritual for Holi involves lighting up a bonfire one day before Holi as it signifies the victory of 'good over evil'. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima full moon day in the month of Falgun. As per the Drik Panchang, the first day of holi also called as Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 7th this year. The muharat for 2023 Holika Dahan will be from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm. Then next day, i.e. on 8 March, holi will be celebrated with colours among loved ones. People also consider this a 'goodbye' to winter days and welcome to summer.