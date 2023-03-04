Holi 2023 will be celebrated this year on 8 March 2023. India being a diverse land of cultures and traditions where the festivals celebrated with cheer across the nation. Holi is also celebrated as a 'spring festival' in different parts of India. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Falgun. In mythology, the festival is celebrated as 'Holika Dahan' or 'Choti Holi' on the first evening, followed by a grand celebration on the next day. The ritual for Holi involves lighting up a bonfire one day before Holi as it signifies the victory of 'good over evil'. People also consider this a 'goodbye' to winter days and welcome to summer.

Celebrated as one of the most vibrant festivals in India, it is a day worth spending with your friends and family. Earlier during Covid, the festivities were banned to stop spreading the virus, however, since last year the cheer of the festival is again back on track.

Here are some Holi Parties in Delhi-NCR which are too good to be missed:

Rang De - Gurgaon Holi Bash

Be part of Rang De Gurgaon Holi bash and groove with Celebrities Dj’s , Live music, Rain dance, Pool party, Live Dhol, Multi cuisine food stalls and lot more. It is considered as one of the Biggest Holi celebration in Gurgoan. Arrangements for organic colour will also be made.

Venue : The Backdrop by Daddy of Tastes Gurugram, opposite to Deewan Palace, Darbaripur Road Gurugram

Date : 8 March, 2023

Time : 10:30 am

Price: ₹499 onwards

HOLI SHOLI 2023

Enjoy the festival of colours with Holi Sholi 2023 at Bhavya Green Garden Delhi. The activities including are Live music, organic colurs, Professional photography support, Rain Dance set-up, Tomato Pool, Balloon Race, Pillion Race and among others.

Venue: Bhavya Green Garden: Main Palam Vihar Road, Bijwasan - Palam Vihar Rd, opp. Indian Gas Godown, near I-Block, Checkpost, New Delhi, Delhi 110061, India

Date: 8 March 2023

Time: 11 am

Price: ₹499

Voice Out presents HOLIWOOD 9.0

From 2 dedicated stages to Techno and commercial Music, HOLIWOOD 9.0 has a lot to offer. After eight successful years, this will its 9th season. The event offers 15 artists, separate and secure zones, Indian and imported drinks, dry holi with organic colours, and a dedicated security for people.

Venue: Constitution Club of India: Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, behind RBI Bank, Sansad Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India

Date: 8 March 2023

Time: 10 am-10 pm

Price: ₹499

Holi Bash 2

Celebrate the festival of colours with pre Holi party at PUBG FARMS, NOIDA on 7 March with Welcome thandai, unlimited food, Gujiyas, personal secured tables with butler service. The event will also have International DJ Artist, Organic Holi Colours & requisites arrangement, Professional Photography support, High Profile Safety & Security, Rain Dance Set-up, Networking games, Dhol etc

Venue: PUBG farmhouse, Bandh Rd, near Amity University, Sector 128, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201313, India

Date: 7 March 2023

Time: 12 pm

Price: ₹750 onwards

Holi Celeberation 2023

The Holi celebration 2023 event held at Yaduvanshi Farm & Resort is a well-known and popular Resort in Gurugram. The party includes unlimited Breakfast, lunch, Unlimited drinks, Live DJ featuring DJ Nishant, Dhol, Pool and Rain Dance.

Venue: Yaduvanshi Farm & Resort, Near Dronocharya Engineering College, Sector-95, Gurugram, Haryana

Date: 8 March 2023

Time: 9 am-4 pm

Price: ₹699 onwards