Holi 2023: Holi parties in Delhi-NCR that you cannot miss

Holi 2023 will be celebrated this year on 8 March 2023. India being a diverse land of cultures and traditions where the festivals celebrated with cheer across the nation. Holi is also celebrated as a 'spring festival' in different parts of India. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Falgun. In mythology, the festival is celebrated as 'Holika Dahan' or 'Choti Holi' on the first evening, followed by a grand celebration on the next day. The ritual for Holi involves lighting up a bonfire one day before Holi as it signifies the victory of 'good over evil'. People also consider this a 'goodbye' to winter days and welcome to summer.

