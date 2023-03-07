NEW DELHI: Considering the rush of passengers and their convenience ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, Indian Railways has announced that it will run 196 special trains to prioritise the festive crowd and provide connectivity between various destinations in major cities.

“In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains,“ the Ministry of Raiways said in a statement.

In a statement, the ministry announced that special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, and Pune-Danapur.

To manage the crowd, the Railways has announced to opt measures like forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of Railway police Force (RPF) and orderly entry of passengers in general coaches.

To ensure a safe travel and smooth services, additional RPF personnel, officers on emergency duty have been deployed at major stations. Further, additional staff has been deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers, the ministry announced.