Holi 2023: Indian Railways to run 196 special trains to manage festival rush1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:47 PM IST
To manage the crowd, the Railways has announced to opt measures like forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF and orderly entry of passengers in general coaches
NEW DELHI: Considering the rush of passengers and their convenience ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, Indian Railways has announced that it will run 196 special trains to prioritise the festive crowd and provide connectivity between various destinations in major cities.
