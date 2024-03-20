Holi, also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by the Hindu community in India and across the globe with Gulaal (dry colours), flowers and water. It is also known as ‘Basanta Utsav’ as it marks the beginning of spring. This year the Holi will be played on March 25, while Holika Dahan will be celebrated a day before.

Holi 2024: Date

Holi is celebrated on the next day of Purnima (full moon) of Phalgun month in the Hindu calendar. This year Holi will be played on March 25, 2024. On Holi eve, the Hindu community will celebrate Holika Dahan (or Choti Holi) on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Holi 2024: Why Holi is celebrated?

Holi—also known as ‘Basanta Utsav’—marks the beginning of the spring season. The festival which celebrates the eternal love of Radha and Lord Krishna also commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu in Narasimha Avatara over a demon named Hiranyakashipu.

Here's a list of the top destinations in the national capital Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate the festival of colours:

Holi parties in the National Capital Delhi

Rangotsav at Siri Fort Auditorium Complex: Rangotsav is a family-oriented Holi celebration at Siri Fort Auditorium Complex in the national capital featuring traditional cultural performances, folk music, and dance. People can enjoy activities like kite flying, traditional games, and Holi delicacies.

Holi Hai: The land of colours at Qutub: The vibrant colours of Holi can be enjoyed at Qutub Hotel Delhi. After paying a price of ₹2,000 people can enjoy a lavish crowd and delicious food at Qutub Hotel. The party will start at 12 pm.

Rohini Holi Party 2024: Rohini Holi Pool Party will be celebrated over two days. The Pool party will start on March 24 and will extend till March 25. people can experience amazing techno music to groove with an electrifying ambience.

Holi parties in Mumbai

Holi Cow Mumbai: The event claims to be one of the best Holi celebrations in Mumbai. The biggest Bollywood music event is going to take place with an exclusive rain dance and performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh. MMRDA Grounds is the venue of the event and after paying a price of ₹499 onwards one can attend the party on March 25 from 10 am onwards.

Holi Illusions 2024

If you want to gratify into rich traditions of Holi and indulge in the colors of bloom then attend Holi Illusions 2024 organized in Andheri. The venue of the event is Lokhandwala Ground. You can enjoy the festival by paying a price of ₹699 onwards and attend the party on March 25, 9 am onwards

Rang Utsav – Holi 2024

Holi 2024 would be the sixth edition of Rang Utsav at The Lalit. People enjoy mouthwatering snacks, colours, music, dhol, and refreshing drinks by paying ₹499 onwards. The venue of this grand event is The Lalit and the Holi party will start at 10 am on March 25.

