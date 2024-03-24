Holi 2024 in Ayodhya: Temple town gears up for first festival of colours after Ram temple pran pratishtha event
Ayodhya will celebrate its first Holi after the pran pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple held in January this year
This year's Holi celebration in Ayodhya will be more special and grand with plans to let devotees play the festival of colours with Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. During the Holi celebrations at Ayodhya's Ram temple, gulal will be applied to Lord Ram Lalla and special delicacies like kachori, gujiya, puri, kherr (pudding), etc will be offered to the deity.