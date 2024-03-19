Holi 2024: Go beyond colors! Choose Made-in-India gifts for your loved ones

Holi 2024: Holi is a time for fun and celebration with friends and family. This year, homegrown brands offer unique products to add joy to your festivities, from skincare infused with Vitamin C to a stylish Pepe Jeans smartwatch and a premium GianChand whisky.

Holi 2024: Holi, the festival of colors celebrated across India in the month of Phalgun (February or March), is the time when we want to have fun with friends and family. It marks the onset of the ‘Spring’ season and throwing colors along with water is the signature of this festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Holi, many homegrown brands are in a celebratory mood as they go beyond colors to liven up your lives. Here are some made-in-India products that can make the receiver smile and add a splash of happy colors to their lives. So have a look and decide whom to gift what,

1) Skincare products: Skincare is of utmost importance, especially because of the weather that is drying the skin, and the colors that will further impact the skin. Gift this range of skincare to show how you care deeply. Atulya's 'Vitamin C' Range includes Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash, Face Mask, and Face Serum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These products are infused with the richness of Vitamin C-rich fruits, which slows down early skin aging, minimizes dark spots, and acne, and protects against UV damage.

2) Waterproof smartwatch: The Pebble Pepe Jeans smartwatch, a limited edition model, is the epitome of design and flair. With this, you are gifting style, fashion, and also classic vibes adding a pop of elegance this Holi. It reimagines the timeless charm of denim across the wrist. It boasts a 1.39" HD display and a brightness of 600 nits.

Pebble Pepe Jeans waterproof smartwatch.

The BT Calling smartwatch includes all smart features such as notifications, AI Voice Assistant, alarms, calculators, health monitors, and sports modes. It is IP 67 certified making it splashproof and an ideal partner for your Holi party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Alcoholic beverage: The best whisky around is for the friend who wants to go beyond thandai and bhaang. GianChand Single Malt Whisky honors the legacy of Dewan Gian Chand who created the first beer brewery in Jammu, and over the years he has relied on technology to ensure that only the best beers and whisky bear the DeVANS mark.

You can gift GianChand Single Malt Whisky to your friends and family this Holi.

Jim Murray, a well-known whisky reviewer, has described the whisky as the finest single malt from India. This single malt whisky boasts a sweet pineapple flavor, a vanilla backbone, and a trace of barley. The thin oils provide delicate nuances, making it an ideal drink this Holi.

4) Diabetic care juice: Well, after the festivities and overeating we must get back on track, especially those who suffer from diabetes. Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's carefully prepared juice for diabetes patients combines the power of 11 herbs, including Methi, Karela, Amla, Jamun, Guduchi, Kutki, Belpatra, Giloy, Neem, tulsi, Vijaysar, and Gudmar, to help regulate and control blood sugar levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's carefully prepared juice for diabetes patients combines the power of 11 herbs.

These herbs are gathered from the greatest farms across the country and then processed into pills that provide the most reliable diabetes treatment. Aside from managing blood sugar levels, it aids digestion, weight management, and the management of hypertension (high blood pressure).

5) Natural gulaal: Holi and gulaal go hand in hand. Nat Habit’s gulaal is 100% natural and handmade. It is made of vibrant flowers like marigolds that give rich yellowish pigment, neem leaves for green pigment, senna leaves for greenish pigment, and turmeric for that yellow color, coming together to make that gorgeous pink color we all associate Holi with.

You can gift Nat Habit’s gulaal which is 100% natural and homemade.

With no chemicals or toxins, it is completely safe for kids. You can enjoy it as a dry color or mix it with water to create a blast with your water guns. Carry multiple packets to be gifted to friends and children as one must not run out of gulaal on Holi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Haircare products: Worried about Holi colors damaging your hair's health? L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair nourishing hair shampoo comes to your rescue. Enriched with the rejuvenating properties of gold quinoa and wheat protein, this nourishing formula deeply penetrates the hair fiber, revitalizing it from within.

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair nourishing hair shampoo

Say goodbye to dryness and breakage as it strengthens and restores your hair's natural shine. Especially post-Holi, this shampoo is your go-to solution for combating the effects of colorants and chemicals, ensuring your hair stays soft, hydrated, and radiant.

