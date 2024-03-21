Holi 2024: Indian Railways runs 540 train services to cater to excess rush

In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear the extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 540 train services.

In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear the extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 540 train services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Pune-Danapur, Durg-Patna, Barauni-Surat, etc.

As per the statement of the Ministry of Railways, Central Railway has notified 88 train services, while East Central Railway will run 79 train services. Eastern Railway will run 17, Eastern Coastal Railway will run 12, North Central Railway will run 16, North Eastern Railway will run 39, North Frontier Railway will run 14, Northern Railway will run 93, North Wester Railway will run 25, South Central Railway will run 19, South Eastern Railway will run 34, South East Central Railway will run 4, Southern Railway will run 19, South Western Railway will run 6, West Central Railway will run 13 and Western Railway will run 62 train services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is also notable that crowd-control measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches are being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcements of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.