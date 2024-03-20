Holi 2024: Celebrate the vibrant festival of colour on March 25. Plan a long weekend getaway from March 23-26 to destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa domestically, or Dubai and Singapore internationally

Holi 2024: Holi, also known as the festival of colour, is the most vibrant and eagerly anticipated Hindu festival that is celebrated across India in the Phalguna month (February or March). This year, Holi falls on March 25, and Holika Dahan is celebrated a day ahead, i.e., March 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, there are some spectacular destinations for Holi where the festival is celebrated in a deeply traditional manner. Interestingly, Holi also brings good news for those who want to enjoy a long weekend getaway by traveling outside the city. Holi falls on March 25 (Monday), while March 23 and 24 are already weekends. One can take off on March 23 or March 26 to go on a trip.

Vacation lovers have already planned their Holi long weekend this year. According to data shared by ixigo, an Indian online travel portal, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Udaipur, Varanasi, and Jaipur are the top 11 domestic destinations booked for a perfect long weekend this Holi.

Besides this, some travelers are also thrilled to explore international destinations during the Holi long weekend. These places including Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Colombo, and Bali are booked for travel from March 23 to March 29, the report said.

High demand, high airfare The company has also witnessed an uptick of 30% in domestic airfares for popular routes. “We have seen a 46% YoY increase in flight searches for Holi travel this year," said Aloke Bajpai, Chairman, Managing Director, and Group CEO, ixigo.

"Domestic fares for popular routes have shot up 25-30% in the last week of March as travelers are making most of the back-to-back long weekend on account of Holi and Good Friday holiday," Bajpai added.

The report stated that airfares have been increased by 21% on the New Delhi- Bengaluru route as the flight cost approximately ₹5,510 last Holi, while the average price is ₹6,697 this Holi weekend. On the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, the flight cost rose by 61%, that is, from ₹2,707 in 2023 to ₹4,373 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People who are traveling from Mumbai to Goa need to pay 43% more for flight journeys this year as the airfare now costs around ₹3,372. Last year, the average flight ticket price was ₹2,366. Similarly, Delhi-Patna route flight ticket prices have been increased by 46%, followed by a 42% hike in Pune- New Delhi route airfare, a 38% rise on Bengaluru-New Delhi route, and 33% on Mumbai-Jaipur route.

Communities across India are preparing to host grand celebrations, complete with music, dance, and an infectious spirit of togetherness. Holi 2024 promises to be a time of unbridled joy, where differences are forgotten, and the world becomes a canvas of colour, unity, and renewal.

