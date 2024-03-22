Holi 2024: Traveling by train outside the city? You have over 500 options this festive season
In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear the extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 540 train services.
The Indian Railways will run over 540 additional train services to tackle the expected increase in the number of passengers on Holi 2024, which will be celebrated on March 25. These trains will connect major destinations including Delhi, Patna, Mumbai, Kolkata, Puri, Jaipur, Jammu, Surat, Ranchi, Guwahati, etc.