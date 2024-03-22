The Indian Railways will run over 540 additional train services to tackle the expected increase in the number of passengers on Holi 2024, which will be celebrated on March 25. These trains will connect major destinations including Delhi, Patna, Mumbai, Kolkata, Puri, Jaipur, Jammu, Surat, Ranchi, Guwahati, etc.

In an official notification, the Ministry of Railways stated that Central Railway has notified 88 train services, East Central Railway will run 79 train services, Eastern Railway will run 17, Eastern Coastal Railway will run 12, North Central Railway will run 16, and North Eastern Railway will run 39 trains.

Other trains include North Frontier Railway will run 14, Northern Railway will run 93, North Wester Railway will run 25, South Central Railway will run 19, South Eastern Railway will run 34, South East Central Railway will run 4, Southern Railway will run 19, South Western Railway will run 6, West Central Railway will run 13 and Western Railway will run 62 train services.

It also said that crowd-controlling measures are being taken at the terminus stations under the supervision of Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff in unreserved coaches. Additionally, RPF personnel have also been deployed at major stations for passengers' security.

Holi 2024: Special trains, routes, and timings

- New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Express (04076): 25th March and 1st April

- Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan - Subedarganj Special (04141): 25th March and 1st April

- Subedarganj - Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Special (04142): 26th March and 2nd April

- Amritsar - Chhapra Express (05049): 22nd and 29th March

- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi (04075): 24th and 31st March

- Varanasi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (01653): 26th March and 2nd April

- New Delhi - Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Express (04033): 22nd and 29th March

- Chapra - Amritsar Express (05050): 23rd and 30th March

- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra-New Delhi Festival Special Express Train (04075/04076): March 24 and March 31

- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi Festival Special Express Train (01654/01653): March 24 and March 31

For more information, passengers can check the complete list of Holi special trains on the official website of Indian Railways — indianrail.gov.in.

