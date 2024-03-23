Holi 2024 weather update: Will it rain on 25 March? What IMD predicts

On March 25 and 26, there may be isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh.

India is all set to celebrate Holi 2024 on Monday. According to the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi, will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24. While preparations for the celebrations of the festival of colours has already started in cities like Vrindavan, the main question is if it would rain this Holi.

Which regions may see rainfall on Holi? According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on March 25 and 26, there may be isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh. It may also be over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya.

Light rainfall may also be in parts of Bihar and Jharkhand on March 25.

Holi 2024: How will the weather be in Delhi NCR? According to Skymet, this year, Holi is likely to be "dry and hot" in Delhi NCR. In an update on its website, Skymet weather wrote, "The wide and normal belief of some showers on Holi will defy the norm and observe rain-free occasions."

It added that winds may be stronger than usual this Holi, but it would only increase the warmth. Rain and showers will remain confined to the hills. Some areas in North Rajasthan may find some stray showers on March 24. "The national capital is likely to skip the rains and contend with some medium and high cloud," it said.

In Delhi NCR, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33-34 degrees Celsius. While the minimum is likely to be around 16-17 degrees Celsius.

Holi 2024: Rainfall forecast in other parts of India In other parts of India, weather is likely to be clear on March 25 in Punjab. In Agra, the skies will remain clear, and the maximum temperature may remain around 35-36 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, there will be sunshine and clear sky with maximum temperature at around 33 degrees Celsius. In Patna, the sky will remain partly cloudy, and the maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius.

In Kolkata, the Holi is likely to be cloudy with maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

Some rain expected in Delhi NCR on Thursday, Friday

According to Skymet, Delhi-NCR may witness light rainfall in the late hours on the March 27 and the early hours of March 28. On March 26, the next day after Holi, the weather is likely to be dry and hot.

According to IMD, isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan between March 26 and 28.

