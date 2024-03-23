Holi 2024: Will the festival of colors be celebrated on March 24 or 25? Know date, timings, rituals, and more
Holi, also known as Basanta Utsav, is a revered Hindu festival celebrating colors, unity, and renewal. This year, Holi falls on March 25, with 'Choti Holi' on March 24. Rituals include burning Holika effigy, playing with organic colors, and exchanging sweets.
Holi, also known as the festival of colors or Basanta Utsav, is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, promising a delightful celebration of colors, unity, and renewal. People across India will gather to celebrate the victory of good over evil, adorning the streets with a kaleidoscope of colors.